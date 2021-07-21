Fir Tree Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,419,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 133,932 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 3.1% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in Comcast by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 271,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 188,485 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Comcast by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 842,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,565,000 after buying an additional 621,593 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,543,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $245,866,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 236,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,196,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $263.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

