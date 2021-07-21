Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $9.54 Million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 957,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,536,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.66% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,594,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $16,533,000. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,922,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BSPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$11.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,233,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

