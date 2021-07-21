Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $4.85 Million in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $970,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $485,000.

ADER stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

