Fir Tree Capital Management LP Increases Stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in CONX were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,095. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

