Financial Review: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 79.7%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,234.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oxford Square Capital and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Oxford Square Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 298.32% 25.46% 16.17% SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.62 $1.71 million N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 166.91 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.49

SuRo Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Square Capital.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Oxford Square Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

