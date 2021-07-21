Financial Contrast: American Express (NYSE:AXP) & AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

American Express has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.0% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 14.29% 18.49% 2.20% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Express and AMTD International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $36.09 billion 3.76 $3.14 billion $5.34 31.62 AMTD International $144.26 million 10.30 $136.63 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Express and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 2 6 9 0 2.41 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express presently has a consensus price target of $148.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.36%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than AMTD International.

Summary

American Express beats AMTD International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

