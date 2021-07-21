Financial Analysis: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) vs. Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Mining 41.03% 30.94% 23.48%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alderon Iron Ore and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaguar Mining has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 146.17%. Given Jaguar Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Jaguar Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.77 $72.28 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Volatility and Risk

Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Alderon Iron Ore on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alderon Iron Ore

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

