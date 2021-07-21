Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) shares were down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.99 and last traded at C$8.63. Approximately 245,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 261,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIL shares. Pi Financial increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$976.07 million and a P/E ratio of -52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.2707826 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$109,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,624,471.50. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.