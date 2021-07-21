FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) versus Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Head to Head Comparison

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 4.60% 7.36% 5.90% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and FIGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $90.21 million 0.87 $4.15 million $0.37 18.78 FIGS $263.11 million 23.79 $49.76 million N/A N/A

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and FIGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 2 0 3.00 FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. FIGS has a consensus price target of $41.91, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than FIGS.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats FIGS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

