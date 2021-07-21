Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FQVTF traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.