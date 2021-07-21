Fetch.ai Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $196.24 million and approximately $44.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00740711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

