Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 1,042.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.