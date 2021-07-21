Femasys Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 28th (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys’ (NASDAQ:FEMY) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Femasys had issued 2,650,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $34,450,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Femasys’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.45 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Femasys has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

In other Femasys news, Director John Dyett acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $691,755.00.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

