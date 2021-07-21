Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

