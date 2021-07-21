Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.54.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 245,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

