Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,228. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.