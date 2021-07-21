Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.4% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

