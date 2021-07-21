Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,659,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,265,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.66% of Farfetch worth $1,625,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,417,000 after purchasing an additional 477,362 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,804,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

