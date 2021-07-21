Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Oaks Income in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

