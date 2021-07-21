Faceter (FACE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Faceter has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $309.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00789782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

