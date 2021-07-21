Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $376.58.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $341.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.99. Facebook has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,306,320 shares of company stock valued at $761,909,201. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.