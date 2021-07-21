Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 475,242 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $241,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,306,320 shares of company stock worth $761,909,201 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $344.03. The stock had a trading volume of 183,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $975.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

