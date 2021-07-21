F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 819,487 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in F.N.B. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 11,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

