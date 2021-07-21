Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

EXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.29. The stock has a market cap of C$763.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.2696868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

