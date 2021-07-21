Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.72 on Monday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

