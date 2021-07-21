Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$8.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.32.

EXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EXE stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.58. 10,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.29. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.2696868 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

