Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $43.02.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

