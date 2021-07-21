Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

Shares of EXPN stock traded up GBX 12.55 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,054.55 ($39.91). 549,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,274. The stock has a market cap of £28.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.95. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,788.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

