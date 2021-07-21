Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0371 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Expanse has a market cap of $697,868.72 and $3,078.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Expanse has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,022.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.99 or 0.06136356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.85 or 0.01329853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00363442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00133386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.00616922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00380949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00288500 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

