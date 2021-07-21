EXMO Coin Reaches Market Cap of $5.89 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $293,645.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.00783111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

