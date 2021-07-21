ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Acquires $271,975.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Garen K. Staglin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.04 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

