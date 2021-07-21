Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Shares Down 4.2%

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 23,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 6,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29.

Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. Exeo Entertainment, Inc has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.

