Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVVTY shares. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $156.63 on Wednesday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.