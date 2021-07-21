Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVVTY shares. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $156.63 on Wednesday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.