EvidenZ Market Cap Tops $5.49 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $249,734.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00046943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013429 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00784021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars.

