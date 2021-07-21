EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells $286,800.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 118,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,504. The company has a market capitalization of $845.71 million, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

