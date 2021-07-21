Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.21 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $102.52 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00106513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00146057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,941.11 or 0.99579493 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,646,480 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,425,736 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

