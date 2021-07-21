Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 347.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,991,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $241.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.76. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

