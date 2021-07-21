Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 19 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,443.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,340.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $853.02 and a 12 month high of $1,463.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

