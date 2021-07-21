Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.