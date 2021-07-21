Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,051 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,610,342 shares of company stock worth $3,980,989,581. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

