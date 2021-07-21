Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,235,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,667,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,082 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

