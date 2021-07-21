Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Shares of EVK stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.87. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.30.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.81 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.