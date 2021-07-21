Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Shares Down 5.9%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURMF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Europcar Mobility Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.