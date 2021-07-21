Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.00

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $119.25, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.27.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

