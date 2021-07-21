Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

