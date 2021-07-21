ESBC Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $416,638.97 and $37,646.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,121,720 coins and its circulating supply is 28,842,386 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

