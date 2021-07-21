Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Woodward, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WWD. Truist raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward has a 1 year low of $73.23 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.