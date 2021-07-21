Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

