Equinor ASA Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQNR. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EQNR stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

