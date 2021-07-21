EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQT opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

